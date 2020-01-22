The Democratic Party has highlighted the need for all opposition political parties to embrace all avenues that may help in the road to a peaceful transition of power.

The publicity secretary of the party Paul Kakande, says many times they have tried as individual political parties to bring about change but nothing has been achieved.

He says the opposition political parties not only need to work together but also with individuals, non-governmental organizations and security operatives if they are to receive positive results.

Kakande says it’s against this background that they have organized a retreat of all opposition political parties’ leaders that will forge ways on how best this can be done.