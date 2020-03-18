The presiding Apostle of the born again faith, Pastor Joseph Serwadda has asked for more time to prepare their congregation ahead of the closure of churches amidst the coronavirus scare.

In a meeting with religious leaders yesterday, the president announced plans to suspend church gatherings and all other public gatherings.

The president is expected to make an official announcement today as he addresses the nation at 5 pm.

However, Pastor Serwadda says, much as they are more than ready to implement the directive, they need at least the forthcoming Sunday to prepare and sensitize the people about the deadly coronavirus.

Uganda currently has no registered case of coronavirus but is on high alert since neighbors; Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and DR Congo have confirmed cases of the virus