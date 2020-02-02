The Hungary state secretariat minister for parliamentary and strategic affairs, Balazs Orban has urged donor countries to invest in African refugee programs to help solve the global immigration challenge.

According to a 2018 report by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, about 2,275 people, or six a day, died or went missing crossing the Mediterranean, hoping to make it to Europe for better life.

The Hungary strategic affairs minister has as such called on donor countries and investors to boost living conditions in Africa to mitigate the immigration challenge.

He was speaking ahead of a fact-finding mission by his team from Hungary on the state of refugee settlements in Uganda.

Hungary has so far donated 16 million Euros to attend to the refugee plight in Uganda.