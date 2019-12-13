WFP warns of looming famine in South Sudan

The World Food Program fears more than 5.5 million people could be going hungry in South Sudan in early 2020.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley says the UN agency is in “a race against time” to secure vital funds to feed them.

He says the agency needs $100 million to buy and pre-position food stocks ahead of the rainy season in May and will need $270 million for the first half of 2020.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian community in South Sudan has launched a $ 1.5bn appeal to provide 5.6 million people with life-saving assistance in 2020.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, has been plagued by conflict for most of its eight years of existence.

The country was hit by drought earlier this year, which was then followed by catastrophic floods, prompting the Government to declare a state of emergency in three regions in October.

The floods have affected nearly one million people and destroyed 73,000 metric tons of potential harvests.