The World Health Organization has asked the government to come up with strategies to help the country minimise the spread of Coronavirus in the event it gets here.

The WHO country representative Dr.Yonas Tegen Woldemarian says although Uganda has not registered any Coronavirus case yet, the public should continue following the preventive guidelines issued by the health ministry.

Dr. Woldemariam was speaking at a public sensitization dialogue on Coronavirus that was organised by the Makerere University School of Public Health.