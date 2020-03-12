The World Health Organization, WHO has declared the deadly coronavirus as a pandemic.

Wikipedia defines a pandemic as a disease that has spread across a large region; for instance multiple continents, or worldwide at the same time

The WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom says the increasing number of coronavirus cases which have now surpassed 115,000 is alarming.

He has now asked governments to change the course of the outbreak by taking “urgent and aggressive action”.

Dr. Adhanim says several countries have demonstrated that this virus can be suppressed and controlled.

He meanwhile says governments have to “strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimizing disruption and respecting human rights”.

This comes as several countries put up stringent measures to contain the virus.