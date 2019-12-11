Wife drags husband to RDC’s office over food theft and assault

By Denis Opoka

Drama ensued at the office of the Kitgum Resident District Commissioner after a woman dragged her husband there, over alleged theft of food.

Sabina Oyella sought the intervention of the RDC, William Komakech, on allegations that her husband steals food from their marital home and sells it to get money for alcohol.

The stolen food items include, Sim-Sim, Groundnuts and Sorghum.

57-year old Mathew Okoya, a resident of Mulago B village, Kitgum Matidi sub-county is also accused of repeatedly assaulting his wife after taking alcohol.

The mother of nine says that she chose to seek the RDC’s help because whenever she reports her husband to police, he is released unconditionally and returns home to torment her.

After failing to mediate between the couple, Komakech handed the matter back to Kitgum Central Police Station for further investigation.