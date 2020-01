A woman accused of assault has fainted before a police meeting and suddenly died.

The incident happened at Ndakirye Village, Nyakinama Subcounty in Kisoro district.

The deceased, identified as madame Robinah 64, had attended a community policing activity that was being conducted by the area police, OC Kyazike Esther.

According to Kigezi region police spokesperson Eli Matte, the meeting was to mediate the deceased and her daughter in law Uzamukunda Keren whom she accused of assault.