Police is holding one Atuhirwe Evelyn aged 26 years for faking her own kidnap.

The suspect a resident of Katwe, allegedly gave police false information that she had been kidnaped and her newly born twins were stolen.

According to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspect claimed to have been kidnapped from a taxi on Salama road which turned out to be false.

This was after she faked a pregnancy to her boyfriend, cohabiting with another man Tamale Frank.