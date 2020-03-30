The Officer in Charge of Kiwatule police station ASP Robert Kamabu is leading investigations into circumstances under which a man was stabbed to death by his partner.

Kamabu says they swung into action after alarm calls that a maid, a one Claire Ayabare repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend, identified as Solomon Ojok, 30, to death after a misunderstanding.

Ojok has reportedly been a security guard with SGA.

The incident has happened in Kinyarwanda along Kyambogo road in Sebowa zone, Kiwatule parish, Nakawa division, Kampala district.

Police says they have recovered the knife used in the murder.

The deceased’s body has been taken to Mulago city mortuary for postmortem.

In the meantime, the suspect Ayebare, 24yrs has been arrested and now guarded at Mulago hospital for treatment, before further management, as she was beaten up by a mob in the process.