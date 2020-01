Police in Bukwo district are hunting for a woman who burnt her husband with hot water, accusing him of infidelity.

The incident happened in Bukwo sub-county when Nansama Catherine burnt Wafula Gabriel aged 44 years, with whom they have four children.

According to the Sipi region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, the victim is admitted at Bukwo government hospital.

He says that the hunt for the suspect is on.