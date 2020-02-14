By Yahudu Kitunzi

Police in Mbale district has arrested a 50-year-old woman who has confessed to stealing a six-year-old baby from the neighborhood.

The Elgon region police Spokesperson, Robert Tukei has identified the suspect as Tina Gorret, Buteme a resident of Musoto Village, Mbale District.

Tukei says the suspect allegedly stole the child Winnie on 27 January 2020 and was arrested in Pallisa District where he was hiding with the baby.

During interrogation at the police station, the suspect confessed that she had lied to her ex-husband Masolo Wekwanya that she was pregnant.

The suspect is to be charged with kidnap after investigations are complete.