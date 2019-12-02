Woman ditches husband who barred her from wearing trousers, miniskirts

By Abubaker Kiruda

A woman has abandoned her 40-year-old husband and dumped their one-year-old twins at his home in Bugembe Town Council, Jinja district after he allegedly persistently stopped her from wearing trousers and miniskirts.

Jafari Isabirye, a bodaboda rider, says his wife Agnes Nangobi opted for divorce instead of being stopped from wearing her favorite trousers and mini-skirts.

Isabirye says he is now stuck with the twins at home and is unable go about his bodaboda job.

Nangobi, however says she took the decision because her husband was ‘infringing on her rights and freedom to dress the way she likes’.