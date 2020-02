Police in Mayuge is holding a 28-year-old woman, who reportedly dumped his two-year-old daughter in a latrine.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the incident happened at Bwango central, in Mayuge six days ago.

Joyce Namwenge was arrested after police retrieved the decomposing body of Namono Gloria, after a tip-off by one of the residents.

Police say the suspect is charged with murder.