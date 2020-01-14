A 20-year old woman has survived being lynched by angry residents of Nakanyonyi village in Bugembe Town Council for allegedly involved in theft.

The suspect is said to have been found with a television set and hoofers she allegedly had stolen from one of the residents.

The suspect was saved by the chairperson of the village women council Faith Nakiyingi.

She was taken to Bugembe health centre for treatment of the wounds inflicted by the locals.

Nakiyingi asked women to refrain from the habit of stealing.

Speaking from the health centre on the bed, the suspect confessed to have been a thief but asked for forgiveness.