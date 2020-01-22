A 24-year-old woman has been committed to High court for trial over the murder of her boyfriend in a hotel room.

Iren Opio has been sent to High court for trial by City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise on orders of the Director of Public Prosecutions upon the completion of investigations.

Prosecution states that on June 8th, 2019 at Top Five Hotel Ntinda, the accused with malice aforethought unlawfully killed her boyfriend Alex Otula.

Court heard that the deceased ( Otula) was 30 years working with Send a Cow Uganda as a driver and he was a regular customer in the hotel with the accused.

According to the committal papers, on June 8th, 2019 the deceased went to Top Five Hotel and booked a room, the accused Opio also came and entered the room.

But on the following day, the accused went out of the room while panicking which attracted a hotel receptionist to go and check.

Reaching there he found the room open and their customer Alex Otula was stabbed in the chest but he managed to leave a death declaration saying the accused has killed him.

She has been further remanded to Luzira prison until the next convenient session of the High court.