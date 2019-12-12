Woman kills boyfriend after she finds him taking ARVs

By Francis Mugerwa

A woman in Hoima District has reportedly killed her boyfriend after she found him swallowing anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs), used to manage the virus that can lead to Aids.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson says 35-year old Emmauel Tumusiime, a resident of Kijumba cell in Kigorobya town council in Hoima District was hacked to death last evening at home.

Police investigations have revealed that he was murdered by his lover who used an axe to hit the victim’s head and he died instantly.

Hakiza says on realizing that her lover was dead, the suspect then locked the house and jumped on a Boda Boda to Hoima central police station and reported a case of murder and later confessed to killing her husband.

She reportedly claimed that she was hurt and disappointed that her husband could have infected her with HIV/AIDS.