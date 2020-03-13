By Shamim Nateebwa

Many patients are stranded at Kawempe hospital following a strike by about 41 medical interns attached who are protesting against delayed payment of their allowances.

The strike enters its fifth day today.

The most affected areas of the hospital are; the labour ward, theatres, gynaecology emergency section and postnatal ward.

According to Herbert Luswata, the head of medical interns in Uganda, they last received payment on 22nd December 2019.

On average Kawempe hospital has between 70-100 women admitted in labour and at least Four operations are carried out daily due to ectopic pregnancies.

The interns are entitled to a monthly allowance of Shs750,000.

The Hospital Accountant Betty Arum, has attributed the delayed remittance of the interns allowance to system errors which bounced the money to the hospital account.