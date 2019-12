By Ivan Ssenabulya

The African Union Mission in Somalia has donated an assortment of scholastic items to a local primary school Dr. QamarP/S in Mogadishu.

This is efforts to promote education and children’s rights, particularly the right to education.

The donation which included items like books, pens, pencils, crayons, pencil erasers, and sharpeners was delivered by AMISOM Head of Mission Support Maj. Gen. Fidza Dludlu.

He reiterated AMISOM’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s education sector.