With 38 different local times in use, it takes 26 hours for the New Year to encompass all time zones. According to www.timeanddate.com, six countries have so far already ushered in the New Year 2020.

Samoa and Christmas Island in Kiribati were the first places in the world to enter 2020 at 1:00pm, followed by Chatham Islands at 1:15pm.

Four cities in New Zealand, that is Auckland, Suva, Wellington, Nukualofa entered the new year at 2:00pm.

At 3:00pm, Anadyr, Funafuti, Yaren, Tarawa, Majuro, cities in Russia joined, followed by Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara in Australia at 4:00pm. Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna, also in Australia entered the New Year at 4:30pm

Tomorrow afternoon at 3:00pm, Baker Island, Howland Island, which are Minor outlying Islands of the US will be the last to enter the New year.

Find out in which order they enter 2020 and which countries are first and last, below.