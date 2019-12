By Ivan Ssenabulya

Over 205 youthful recruits from the Hir Shabelle State Police Force, have commenced the basic training at the State Police Training Academy, in Jowhar.

The training was launched last week by the State President, Mohamed Abdi Ware.

Instructors from the African Union Mission in Somalia will support this training.

Upon completion, the personnel will be deployed to deliver policing services to population centres and main supply routes in Hiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.