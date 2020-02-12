Somalia and the United Nations culture and education agency have signed an agreement aimed at strengthening efforts to preserve the country’s cultural heritage and improve its educational sector.

Speaking at the MOU on UNESCO-Somalia cooperation, the Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay says culture and education are vital for the country’s future after years of conflict.

She said culture and education are vital to the human dimension of recovery, peacebuilding, and sustainability.

The memorandum will enable them to work together on reviving the cultural sector in Somalia and enhancing the country’s education policies – the latter includes enrolling schoolchildren, with a specific focus on young girls, ensuring free and quality primary and secondary education, as well as making available open digital resources, including textbooks.

Somalia’s Federal Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education, Abdullahi Barre, noted that the renewal of cooperation with UNESCO would profoundly impact education and culture in the country.