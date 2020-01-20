The Ministry of Energy and Dams in South Sudan is working to roll out public/private partnerships to bring power to regional cities.

This is after the success of the Juba power grid, the $289 million project, a 100 megawatts power plant run by Ezra Power.

The plant is already active and is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2020.

The country’s Energy and Dam’s Minister Dr. Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol says that they will continue to work with private investors, to distribute electricity after realizing that its a basic need.