Peter Tabichi, the Kenyan teacher who won the award of the best teacher in the world has tipped fellow Ugandan teachers on how to deliver a successful class.

Speaking to KFM, Tabichi says that he was able to win the award because he engages all learner in different activities and guide them on how to become problem solvers.

He says that every learner has great potential the teacher cannot tell and this can be unlocked when you engage them in different activities and identify the best potential.

He says that if a teacher concentrates more on theory without engaging learners, the bright ones will cram things and those who are not fast learners will lag behind.

He thus asked teachers to teach their pupils to be the creator as opposed to being crammers because, with group workers, pupils learn how to put their differences aside and work together.