The ministry of health has announced an outbreak of yellow fever in the districts of Moyo and Buliisa that has so far claimed 3 lives.

Addressing a joint news conference with the WHO officials this morning at the ministry headquarters, minister Jane Acheng said these were part of the four confirmed cases.

She says the two people who died in Moyo were timber traders suspected to have contracted the disease in South Sudan where they were operating.

The one who died in Buliisa was a DR Congo-based milk dealer believed to have contracted it from there.

Acheng says a team has already been dispatched to the two districts to carry out vaccination of the residents.

Meanwhile, the WHO country director, Tedros Adhanom said they are supporting the country’s efforts to prevent further spread of Yellow Fever, urging those traveling to ensure they are vaccinated.

Yellow fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. it’s transmitted when an infected mosquito bites you. Mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they bite an infected human or monkey. The disease cannot be spread from one person to another.