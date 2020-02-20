Barcelona has completed the emergency signing of Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

The striker has been signed for £18m (£15m) and the contract will expire in 2024.

The transfer comes after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months with an injury.

La Liga allowed Barcelona to make the signing because its rules allow clubs to make new signings if a player is ruled out for more than five months.

Braithwaite scored eight goals in 27 games at Leganes and has six of Leganes’ 18 league goals so far this season.

However, Leganes blames Barcelona for putting their club problems on them and do not agree with La Liga for accepting the transfer.

“We cannot understand the current regulation that a club, having a long-term injury, can perform this operation unilaterally and transfer their problem to our club.”

Much more, very many fans of Leganes are blaming Barcelona for benefiting from its problems and damaging another club.