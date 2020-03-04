The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has today postponed the league’s inaugural season, which had been scheduled to tip-off on Friday, March 13 in Dakar, Senegal.

The league resident Amadou Gallo Fall says the decision follows a recommendation by the Senegalese government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the coronavirus.

The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA), is a new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa.

The BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA has organized in Africa and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America.

NIKE and Jordan Brand are the exclusive on-court outfitter of the new professional league.