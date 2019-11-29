Emery sacked as Arsenal manager

Unai Emery has been sacked as Arsenal manager this Friday after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League match.

“We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team,” read a statement from the club.

Emery was appointed head coach at Arsenal in 2018 on a two-year deal, succeeding Arsene Wenger after his 22 years in charge of the club.

According to Skysports, former Arsenal winger and member of ‘The Invincibles’, Freddie Ljungberg, will take charge of the first team while the club searches for a permanent replacement for Emery.