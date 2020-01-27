As Secretary-General of Fifa, Fatma Samoura not only holds one of the most powerful positions in world football but the Senegalese is also viewed as a strong advocate for women and African football.

She arrived in Kampala in the wee hours this morning and is expected to inspect, evaluate and commission some of the monumental projects being worked on by Fufa under the financial facilitation of the Fifa Forward Programme (FFP).

According to Fufa Communications Director Ahmed Hussein, Samoura will meet the federation executive, have a meeting at dinner with sponsors, the new Sports Minister Hamson Obua and interact with the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga before she departs later on Tuesday.

This afternoon, along with Fufa president Moses Magogo and Obua, she will commission two new buildings at Fufa headquarters in Mengo that are part of the tangible benefits accrued from the 2017 Fifa president Gianni Infantino visit.