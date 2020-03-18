By Shamim Nateebwa

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has called off the Uganda Cranes camp that was preparing for the 2020 Championship of Africa Nations.

The development comes a day after the Confederation of African Football announced that the tournament had been postponed due to the escalating health concerns in regard to the COVID-19.

The development has been confirmed by the FUFA CEO Edward Watson during the weekly press briefing at Fufa house.

Uganda Cranes’ head coach Jonathan McKinstry believes that much as the suspension of the tournament comes with challenges, life is more important.

Uganda is one of the 16 nations that qualified for the 2020 CHAN edition that was supposed to start in April.

Uganda Cranes was placed in group C alongside neighbours Rwanda, Togo and Morocco.