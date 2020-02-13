By George Katongole

Fufa referees are upset with their bosses who have failed to respect and pay them.

The referee, who asked not named for fear of reprisal said that they feel miserable, citing reasons like lack of respect and poor communication.

“When you are called on phone for an assignment all they expect afterward is the match report, nothing else,” he said of the horror they go through to get to match venues, some of which require traveling a day earlier.

The responsibilities of the men in black involve being impartial but it has emerged that referees are compromised on several fronts. Our source confirmed that in order to make ends meet, some referees will honour advances from team managers who need a particular match the most.

“I am surprised people can talk of stopping match-fixing when referees are not paid,” he said.

“If a team badly needs a result and they find a desperate referee, compromises have to be struck. What would you do? Some of us with day jobs end up turning down some appointments as an option,” he added.

On Tuesday, Daily Monitor exclusively reported how referees in the StarTimes funded Uganda Premier League (UPL) have gone unpaid since August 2019.