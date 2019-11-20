Jose Mourinho appointed new Spurs’ manager

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me,” said the 56-year-old Portuguese. “Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football.”

Levy added: “He (Mourinho) has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.

Mourinho still has a home in London and has won three Premier League titles – in 2005, 2006 and 2015 – as well as one FA Cup at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino served as a manger at Tottenham for five-and-a-half years after he took over from Tim Sherwood.

According to Sky sports, Pochettino led Spurs to top-four finishes in four of his five seasons in charge, as well as their first Champions League final in the 2018/19 campaign.