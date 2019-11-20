Jose Mourinho appointed new Spurs’ manager

By KFM reporter

Jose Mourinho has been appointed Tottenham manager after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me,” said the 56-year-old Portuguese. “Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football.”
Levy added: “He (Mourinho) has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.

Mourinho still has a home in London and has won three Premier League titles – in 2005, 2006 and 2015 – as well as one FA Cup at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino served as a manger at Tottenham for five-and-a-half years after he took over from Tim Sherwood.

According to Sky sports, Pochettino led Spurs to top-four finishes in four of his five seasons in charge, as well as their first Champions League final in the 2018/19 campaign.