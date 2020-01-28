Kenya has won the bid to host the U20 Rugby tournament dubbed U20 Barthés Trophy, sponsored by Société Générale, for three consecutive years.

The 2020 edition will be held in the capital Nairobi on April 19th, 22nd, and 26th.

The Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla says they are more than ready to host the tournament.

The Barthés Trophy is the only junior tournament in Africa and eight teams compete for the title.

Participating teams in 2020 (in order of the current ranking): Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire, and Zambia.