Manchester United claimed a significant win in a race for next season’s champion’s league football. Manchester Utd scored 2 headed goals to complete their first premier league double against Chelsea.

Anthony Martial opened the scores at the end of the first half and Harry Maguire in the second half. It was Harry’s first premier league goal for Manchester Utd.

“It was a solid performance,” said Maguire.“We knew we had to get the win to close the gap.”

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says all chances to win the game were created but it’s unfortunate that they were beaten before halftime.

“In two key moments, we lost the game. We created clear chances and were looking good but we were punished before halftime.”

Chelsea still occupies the fourth place after Monday night’s game, with Tottenham in the fifth, Sheffield in the sixth, and United in the seventh.