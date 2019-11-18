Okello wins inaugural football-256 award

By Juliet Nalwooga

Cranes and KCCA FC forward, Allan Okello, has been voted as the inaugural winner of the 256-footballer of the Year Award.

The 19-year-old beat competition from stalwarts such as Denis Onyango, Juma Balinya, Timothy Awany and Patrick Henry Kaddu to take home the prize.

The award commemorates the first annual anniversary of football-256, the biggest online portal for the hottest news and analysis about Ugandan, regional and African football.

The youngster has scored 18 goals since November 2018, a period where he has brandished dominant and jaw dropping performances for the ‘kasasiro’ boys.

As well as inspiring his club to the Uganda Premier League title, Okello scored three goals as KCCA won the CECAFA Club championship for the first time in 30 years.

He also netted in his club’s 4-1 rout of Proline as they won the FUFA Super Cup; their third trophy triumph in a space of three months.