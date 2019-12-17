Parliament summons all MPS to attend East African Parliamentary Games finals

By Moses Kyeyune

Parliament has called off its sitting today to allow MPs to attend the official closure of the East African Parliamentary Games.

KFM has learnt that all MPs have been summoned to attend the closure at the MTN Arena in Lugogo, Kampala.

President Museveni is expected to be the Chief Guest.

Uganda, the host of the regional assemblies’ games is also leading in soccer.

According to communication from the Clerk to Parliament, the House is expected to resume tomorrow ahead of the festive recess that starts on Thursday this week.