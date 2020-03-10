Prince David Wasajja has applauded corporate companies that are sponsoring sports in the country.

Prince Wasajja made the remarks while selecting six winners from the ongoing 9-month promotion for the international Motorsport Dubai Desert Challenge which is being promoted by the City Tyres Group that owns City Oil Company which continues to sponsor a number of sports disciplines in addition to running various promotional campaigns.

He says sports is one of the curative sectorS which the youth must exploit.

The six winners who have been selected for the campaign will get a feel of the competition that takes place in the dunes of the United Arab Emirates in June this year.