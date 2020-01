Tooro United FC has appointed Muhammed “Meddie” Kisekkaas its new coach.

Kisekka replaces Eric Ndifuna who resigned on Thursday last week citing poor working conditions.

According to Kawoowo sports, Kisekka is a good coach who holds a CAF “B” license and is best known for nurturing young talents.

Kisekka has once served as a coach for Paidha Black Angels and Bright Stars Football Clubs.