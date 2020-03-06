The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has adopted an official slogan for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The slogan is dubbed “The road to Cameroon is clear”.

Uganda is on course to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations having garnered four out of the possible six points from the opening two games.

Uganda will host the first leg against South Sudan on 28th March 2020 at Mandela National Stadium while the return leg will come three days later at El- Hilal Stadium in Sudan.

Uganda is in Group B with Burkina Faso, Malawi, and South Sudan.