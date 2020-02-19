Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry is confident Uganda will perform well in the forthcoming 2020 Total Africa Nations Championship.

Uganda Cranes have been drawn in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, neighbors Rwanda and debutants Togo.

Speaking to the football governing body FUFA moments after the draws in Cameroon, McKinstry said Uganda has a lot of talent coupled with a good team with good ethics and professional players who have proven their worth adding that the only threat can be the team itself and not the competitors.

He says the team has to put out a 10 out of 10 performance not only in matches but also during training sessions.

McKinstry says a group of 45 players are under close supervision and that in the final week of February 2020, a provisional squad of 32 players shall be announced.

In the last CHAN tournament, Uganda and Rwanda fell out in the group stage.