Uganda’s approved list of FIFA referees for 2020 out

By Ritah Kemigisa

The world soccer governing body, FIFA, has released a list of 23 international referees who have been approved for FIFA badges.

The list has new faces; Madanda Ronald (Referee), Mulindwa Hakim (Assistant Referee), Okudra Emmanuel (Assistant Referee), Nsubuga Brian Emmy and Sengendo Isaac (Futsal Referees) while Atuhaire Docus bounces back on the list as Woman Assistant referee.

Other Male referees include; Ssali Mashood, Muhabi Alex, Sabilla Ali Chelangat, Oloya William while Dick Okello, Lee Okello, Ronald Katenya and Hakim Mulindwa have been approved as assistant referees.

Beach Soccer referees are; Kintu Ivan Bayige, Mugerwa Shafic, Ssenteza Muhammad and Kawagga Bazirio Kennedy.

Women referees include; Nabadda Shamirah and Murungi Diana.

Nantabo Lydia Wanyama, Nakitto Marex Nkumbi, Mutonyi Jane and Atuhaire Docus are Women Assistant referees.