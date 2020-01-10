Buoyed by new signing and KCCA two-time league winning old boy Paul Mucureezi, coach Edward Golola’s Vipers SC will want to quickly restore the four-point lead on KCCA when they welcome Kyetume at St Mary’s Stadium today.

Golola knows it will take something special to wrest the championship from KCCA, who reduced Vipers lead at the summit to just one point with victory over Mbarara on Wednesday.

The experienced coach expects a tough run-in as Vipers start their second round of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) today.

“We have prepared ourselves well knowing that this campaign is not easy,” said Golola, “It’s going to be tough and we need to be ready for anything.

“We also have one or two new faces that are charged and motivated to give their best,” he added about Mucureezi, who arrived from Mbarara City early this month, and a few new promoted players from St Mary’s Kitende.

Vipers won the first round fixture against Kyetume 2-1 and will look to complete the double. On their part, Kyetume have their own worries; off pitch, especially. The club assistant coach, David Mutono, explained: “Like most clubs, we are being troubled by the licensing process,” he said.