BY ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

Vipers are keen to maintain their 4-point lead in the Uganda Premier League with a victory over struggling Maroons at St Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.

The Kitende side remained on 50 points after losing 3-1 to URA last Friday. But were lucky that even second-placed KCCA managed just a 1-1 draw against Express the following day.

Victory takes Viper to 53 points with 6 matches to go. Champions KCCA will also hope for maximum points against relegation-threatened Police to keep their slim title hopes alive.