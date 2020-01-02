Vipers Sports Club has signed another player, Paul Mucureezi from Mbarara City FC on a three-year contract from January 3rd 2020.

According to the club’s official website, their Coach Edward Golola says that Mucureezi is one of the best wingers or forwards in the Uganda Premier League with the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play.

He says that Mucureezi fits exactly the type of player they were looking for to help them improve and push on further with the club.

Mucureezi says that he is thrilled to join Vipers SC and he is looking forward to another journey now with the Venoms and ready to make his contribution to the team’s efforts to win trophies.

Mucureezi, a 27-year-old Cranes international winger is a versatile midfielder-cum-forward and joins us as a free agent having left Ankole Lions at the expiration of his contract last month.