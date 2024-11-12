Fifteen Kyambogo University students were arraigned before the Buganda Road Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of being a common nuisance.

Led by Wafula Simon Peter, have been jointly charged with a Makerere University Business School (MUBS) student, Makoba Mark.

They appeared before Grade One Magistrate Jalia Nambozo and denied the allegations.

Prosecution alleges that on November 11, 2024, at Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala, the accused, along with others still at large, held a procession in the middle of the road, carrying placards and banners with messages such as “No to oil”. This act was allegedly organized in protest against the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), causing annoyance, obstruction, or inconvenience to the public in the exercise of their common rights.

The students include; Simon Peter Wafula, Gary Wettaka, Martin Sserwambala and Erick Ssenkandi. Others are Arafat Mawanda, Akram Katende, Sean Kevin Dedo, Noah Katiti, Oscar Niwagaba, Hamphrance Oundo, Benard Mutenyo, Nicholas Pete , Shadiah Nabukenya, Shafik Kalyango and Mark Makoba.

The accused have been remanded to Luzira Prison until November 26, 2024, after Prosecution’s Allan Mucunguzi informed the Court that investigations are still ongoing.