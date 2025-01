Education minister Janet Kataha Museveni is this week expected to release the results of learners who sat 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) will brief the minister about the performance of pupils in PLE on Tuesday in Kampala.

“Uneb will brief the minister of education and sports on the release of the PLE 2024 Examination results at State House Nakasero at 2:30 pm. The release date will be confirmed thereafter,” the ministry said on X. Read more