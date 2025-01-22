The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) is seeking Shs138.4 billion to provide security during the 2026 general election period.

This request is outlined in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs’ budget framework paper, presented to the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Rosette Byengoma.

Byengoma informed the committee that the funds are necessary to provide security for Members of Parliament, presidential aspirants, and to ensure overall national safety during the election period. However, no funds have been allocated for this purpose.

“Elections are coming in soon, so we need to protect all of you during this period. The required amount is 138.4 billion shillings,” she told legislators recently.

She further explained that the UPDF needs to procure essential logistics to protect the aspirants in the upcoming elections.

Additionally, Byengoma disclosed that the Ministry had requested Shs21.6 billion for the management of veteran affairs but was only granted Shs2.4 billion. She noted that this funding gap persists, as the same issue was raised in the ongoing financial year but was not fully addressed.