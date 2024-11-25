By Precious Delilah

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in exercise of its constitutional Mandate has appointed 38 judicial officers to the position of magistrate grade one in a bid to improve access to justice. In a press statement by the JSC, the appointed batch includes 37 grade one magistrates and one on promotion.

“Among the appointed Judicial Officers, 37 have been appointed on probation for six months while one officer has been appointed on promotion from the position of Magistrate Grade II,” the statement reads in part. Read more