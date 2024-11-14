Accountants have been urged to lead the fight against corruption in Uganda by upholding integrity in their financial practices, which is a crucial driver of a sustainable economy.

The call was made by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, while addressing the convention of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in Kampala.

He emphasized that accountants are uniquely positioned to detect, deter, and expose unethical practices that increasingly threaten the country’s economic stability and reputation.

“Our economy can’t be looked at as risky. So integrity is a very critical aspect of doing this. We are relying on you as accountants to help us improve our tax-GDP ratio,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa cautioned that unchecked corruption risks undermining Uganda’s progress in the financial sector and could make the economy appear risky and unreliable to both local and international investors.