Human rights institutions have been urged to take stronger action to defend women’s rights, particularly concerning arrests and imprisonment.

Mr Robert Ssempala, Executive Director of the Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda (HRNJ), expressed concern on Tuesday that women often face delays in appearing before courts and receive little support from institutions mandated to protect their rights.

Ssempala criticized these institutions for their alleged inaction, stating that they have failed to proactively address women’s rights issues.

“We are extememely concerned and scared as we approach 2026 general elections because the situtation may be a replica of what has been happenig over time whenever we have elections,” Mr Ssempala said.

His remarks come as Uganda joins the international community in marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.